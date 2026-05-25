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Resignation of BJD MP Debashish Samantaray accepted by Rajya Sabha chairman

With his resignation, the seat from Odisha now stands vacated.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 18:04 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 18:04 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaBJDC P Radhakrishnan

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