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Resolve inter-state water disputes through cooperation: PM Modi at 51st PRAGATI meeting

Besides the Ken Betwa river link project, Modi also reviewed the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 09:28 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsNarendra Modiinter-state water disputes

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