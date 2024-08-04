Respect Bengal CM as individual but 'politician Mamata' not my cup of tea: Governor C V Ananda Bose

"During elections, she mixed up the issues. The chief minister merged with the politician, made certain statements. I also became an individual, not the governor. I sued her for damages, for defamation. That is the complexity of the relationship," he said.

"Otherwise, Mamata Banerjee is my friend. The chief minister is my colleague and I am not a politician," he said.

"Politicians play certain roles in their own way. I won't allow that to interfere with my self-respect. There the relationship stands," he said.

Allegations of sexual harassment were made against the governor by a contractual employee of Raj Bhavan. An in-house preliminary inquiry report by a Raj Bhavan panel has dismissed the charges.

Amid attacks by Banerjee and TMC leaders over the charges, Bose had moved a defamation suit against Banerjee and some other TMC leaders, following which Calcutta High Court restrained them from making any defamatory or incorrect statement against the Governor in an interim order till August 14.

With the West Bengal government moving the Supreme Court against the Governor for allegedly withholding assent on eight bills, he said there are no bills pending with his office.

"If I go into the lighter vein, only bill which is pending in the Bengal Raj Bhavan are the fuel bills. No bill of the government which is sent by the Assembly is pending there," he claimed.

"There is a case that eight bills are pending with the Governor. Six bills have been reserved for the President. One bill is kept for discussion with the offices of the Government on certain clarifications," he said.

"Once they come for clarification, those bills will be cleared or action will be taken this way or that way. One bill is sub-judice.

"Otherwise, there is no bill passed by the Assembly among the eight bills that they have pointed out pending with the Governor," he said.