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Respect Hindu sentiments for peaceful coexistence: VHP amid Eid-ul-Azha row

Surendra Jain said the Hindu community worships the cow as 'Gau Mata' and alleged that repeated arguments supporting cow slaughter hurt Hindu sentiments.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsVHP

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