Respect Maya, but Akash Anand is immature: Azad

After Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) lacklustre performance in the past two Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, Azad Samaj Party’s (Kanshi Ram) Chandrashekhar Azad has sought to project himself as a new generation Dalit leader in Uttar Pradesh. Azad is contesting this election from the Nagina LS seat, which is the party of the Bijnor district in western UP. In this interview, Azad tells DH’s Sumit Pande that he respects Mayawati, but her nephew Akash Anand is immature to have questioned the credibility of a leader like him who has risen the ranks through hard work and struggle.