Responsibility of State to protect maximum trees: SC

New Delhi: It is the responsibility of the State to ensure that the maximum number of trees are protected from being chopped, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said while asking the Central Empowered Committee to explore an alternative solution to cutting down 3,874 trees for the construction of a road project in the Taj Trapezium Zone.

The Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) covers about 10,400 square km and is spread over Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras and Etah districts of Uttar Pradesh and the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

The apex court is hearing a public interest litigation on preserving the Taj Mahal and its surroundings.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide a sketch of the proposed alignment of the Agra-Jalesar-Etah road and asked the CEC to inform if it was possible to save some trees.