Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Restaurant chain Sagar Ratna plans to increase revenue to Rs 1,000 crore

The company plans to increase its present revenue of Rs 450 crores to Rs 1000 crores in the next 5 to 6 years.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 05:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 05:20 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us