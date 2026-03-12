<p>Mumbai: Sagar Ratna, a premier South Indian vegetarian restaurant chain under the JRB Group, is planning to expand across its portfolio of brands including Sagar Ratna, Swagath and Ocean Pearl. </p><p>The company plans to increase its present revenue of Rs 450 crores to Rs 1000 crores in the next 5 to 6 years.</p><p>In the hospitality sector, the company's brand Ocean Pearl currently has 7 properties mainly based in Karnataka in the 4 Star category. In the next 5 years the company will add 4 new properties: 2 in Tirupati and 2 in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p>.LPG gas cylinder shortage | Restaurants across India brace for impact.<p>"Currently we are growing at 12 to 15 percent annually from our existing business. We have planned major expansion across the portfolio of our brands to reach a turnover of around Rs. 1,000 crores in the next 5 years," said Roshan Banan, Managing Director, JRB Group. </p><p>The company has a total count of around 170 Sagar Ratna outlets (including franchise outlets) and plans to add around 125 outlets in the next five years.</p><p>“We are sort of curtailing the franchise business and going forward we are looking at about 80 per cent company-owned and 20 percent franchise stores. We are mainly looking to expand in locations like malls, airports, high streets, and food courts," added Banan. </p><p>The company is planning to expand its fine dining coastal seafood cuisine brand Swagath, which currently has 13 outlets. The Swagath brand which operates completely on the company-owned model, plans to add three outlets every year in India and two outlets overseas every year. </p>