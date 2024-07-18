Restrictions in law not to come in way of constitutional court to grant bail if right to speedy trial infringed: SC

His counsel M S Khan contended since nine years of his jail, only two witnesses have been examined and there was no possibility of trial coming to end in near future.

In its judgment, the court said, "When a trial gets prolonged, it is not open to the prosecution to oppose bail of the accused-undertrial on the ground that the charges are very serious. Bail cannot be denied only on the ground that the charges are very serious though there is no end in sight for the trial to conclude."

The bench pointed out this court in a catena of judgments has held that an accused or an undertrial has a fundamental right to speedy trial which is traceable to Article 21 of the Constitution.

"If the alleged offence is a serious one, it is all the more necessary for the prosecution to ensure that the trial is concluded expeditiously," it said

The bench said even in the case of interpretation of a penal statute, howsoever stringent it may be, a constitutional court has to lean in favour of constitutionalism and the rule of law of which liberty is an intrinsic part.