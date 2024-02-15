Retribution, victimisation or retaliation against donor can't be justification for electoral bond Scheme: Justice Khanna

"The inconsistency is also apparent as the change in law, by giving a cloak of secrecy, leads to severe restriction and curtailment of the collective’s right to information and the right to know, which is a check and counters cases of retribution, victimisation and retaliation. Transparency and not secrecy is the cure and antidote," he said.

Justice Khanna said retribution, victimisation or retaliation cannot by any stretch be treated as a legitimate aim.

"This will not satisfy the legitimate purpose prong of the proportionality test. Neither is the Scheme nor the amendments to the Finance Act, 2017, rationally connected to the fulfilment of that purpose, namely, to counter retribution, victimisation or retaliation in political donations," he said.

Justice Khanna said retribution, victimisation or retaliation against any donor exercising their choice to donate to a political party is an abuse of law and power.

"This has to be checked and corrected. As it is a wrong, the wrong itself cannot be a justification or a purpose," he said.