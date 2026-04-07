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Returning officer can recommend repoll if webcasting at polling stations interrupted deliberately

Webcasting is an internal arrangement of the EC intended to keep an eye on the voting process at polling stations.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 14:59 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 14:59 IST
India NewsElection CommissionWebcasting

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