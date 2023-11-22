‘Review if legal regimes on grant of driving licence need change’, SC to Centre

He asked the court to defer the proceedings sine die (indefinitely) in the meantime. However, the court declined to adjourn the proceedings and posted the matter for hearing on January 17.

The bench, also comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy, P S Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Misra, said the matter will be considered on January 17, 2024.

"We expect that the consultation will be concluded in its entirety and a clear road map of further steps which Union proposes to take should be placed before this court," the bench said.

The court directed the Centre to pursue the exercise with utmost expedition.

“Since the consultation with the state government is envisaged, we direct all state governments to comply with the timeline set by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways”, said the bench.

On September 13, the court had observed that road safety has to be balanced with the social purpose of the law and it cannot decide issues of social policy via a constitution bench, while asking the Centre if a change in law is warranted on the legal question of whether a person holding light motor vehicle (LMV) driving licence is entitled to drive a transport vehicle of a particular weight.

Earlier, the court had sought AG’s assistance in dealing with a legal question of whether a person holding a light motor vehicle (LMV) driving licence is entitled to legally drive a transport vehicle of a particular weight.