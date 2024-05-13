Review plea filed in SC against order rejecting petition to cross verify vote counts of EVMs with VVPAT

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking review of its April 26 judgment which had rejected a petition to cross verify all the vote counts of EVMs with VVPATs from existing five machines per assembly constituency or assembly segment in a parliamentary constituency, or to return to old ballot system.

The review petition has been filed by advocate Neha Rathi on behalf of petitioner Arun Kumar Agrawal.

It claimed there are mistakes and errors apparent on the face of the order of April 26, 2024, and as such there were sufficient reasons which required its review.