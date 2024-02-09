Revisit the rules on opening new medical colleges, says Parliamentary panel

New Delhi: A panel of lawmakers on Friday advised the government to “revisit” a controversial order from the National Medical Commission (NMC) effectively stopping new medical colleges in south India, while asking the ministry to form “region-specific norms.”

“Such one-size-fits-all criterion prescribed in the UG-MSR (Under Graduate-Minimum Standards Regulations) may be revisited to take into account the geographic imbalances, if any, and formulate region-specific guidelines/ norms,” said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health in its report on medical education.

The recommendation from the MPs came six months after NMC published the regulation, notifying the norms for opening up of new medical colleges.

The proposed criterion of 100 MBBS seats for every 10 lakh population would mean that none of the southern states can open new medical colleges, as the number of MBBS seats in each of the southern states was way above what the population-based formula suggests.

While Tamil Nadu has 11,600 seats for a projected population of 7.64 crore as of 2021, Karnataka has 11,695 seats (6.68 crore), Andhra Pradesh has 6,435 seats (5.27 crore), Kerala has 4,655 seats (3.54 crore), and Telangana has 8,540 seats (3.77 crore).

But according to the NMC guidelines, Tamil Nadu should have just around 7,600 seats while the maximum number of MBBS seats in Karnataka (6,700), Andhra Pradesh (5,300), Kerala (3,500), and Telangana (3,700) are also far below the reality.

The NMC notification titled "Guidelines for Undergraduate Courses under the Establishment of New Medical Institutions, Starting of New Medical Courses, Increase of Seats for Existing Courses & Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023", triggered a huge political row with southern states blaming the Union government for unfair treatment.

Reviewing the issue, the Parliamentary Committee said it came across several concerns over some of the guidelines for opening of a new Medical College and also regarding permission to increase the number of undergraduate seats.