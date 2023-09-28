'Rewarding' spread of hatred: Danish Ali on BJP giving poll duty to Ramesh Bidhuri in Rajasthan

It has been seen in the past in the Lok Sabha that when such incidents have taken place, even incidents of smaller magnitude than this, there has been action, he said.

"We also saw how then Speaker Somnath Chatterjee had expelled 10 lawmakers, taking cognizance of the cash for question incident. So this has also been the tradition of the House.

"Do you want to pay tribute to those traditions, the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar or you want to provide platform for making hate speech, the world is watching and people will respond at the right time," he said.