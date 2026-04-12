<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> has reached out to all parties ahead of Parliament sitting on Thursday to clear a law for early implementation of 33 per cent women's quota seeking their support, saying this is the right time to turn their long-time aspiration of increasing women's representation in politics into reality.</p><p>In letters to floor leaders of all parties in Parliament on Friday, he said he was writing to them so that all "come together in one voice" to pass the Constitutional amendment, as it is a "moment to demonstrate" responsibility towards women and future generations. </p><p>The Budget session of Parliament is reconvening on Thursday to pass amendments to the Constitution for women's quota after a delimitation.</p>.'Can't be deferred any longer': PM Modi appeals to women across India on 33% quota bill.<p>"It would be great to have many Members of Parliament express their views on this subject in Parliament. This is a moment above any one party or individual...Since all political parties have expressed the desire to increase women's representation in politics for a long time, this is the right time to turn that aspiration into reality," he said.</p><p>MPs who contribute to the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will always take pride in having been part of this historic effort, he said, adding, "therefore, we must not let this opportunity pass."</p><p>Emphasising that the "special sitting" is an opportunity to further strengthen democracy, he said the timing of the implementation of the quota was discussed when the Bill was passed in September 2023 and the broad consensus was that 33 per cent quota should become effective at the earliest. </p><p>He said the government has held consultations with experts on this subject and sought "suggestions and guidance" from those well-versed in constitutional matters and also engaged in dialogue with political parties. After extensive deliberations, he said they have reached the conclusion that the time has now come to implement the women's quota in its true spirit. </p>.Mallikarjun Kharge seeks details on women's quota bill, urges PM Modi for all-party meet.<p>"It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place. This will infuse new energy into India's democratic institutions and strengthen public trust. It will also ensure greater participation and representation in governance," he said.</p><p>Modi said the implementation of women's quota will be a great achievement and he has full confidence that they will all come together and achieve this historic feat in Parliament.</p><p>The Prime Minister said any society progresses only when women have the opportunity to progress, make decisions and, more importantly, to lead. </p><p>"For India to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation, it is essential that women play a greater and active role in this journey. Today, we are all witnessing the increasing participation of women in various spheres of public life. From space to sports, from the armed forces to start-ups, India's daughters are making an impact in every field. With their hard work and determination, they are proving their capabilities," he said.</p><p>Recalling that the issue of women's reservation has been discussed for decades, he said the entire world in 2023 witnessed how a major decision was taken collectively to fulfill a commitment to the women of the country. </p><p>"Women represent nearly half of our population and this was a strong step towards enhancing their participation in the political domain. I consider that day an important and inspiring milestone in India's Parliamentary journey," he added.</p>