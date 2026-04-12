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'Right time to implement women’s quota': PM Modi urges parties before Parliament session

The Budget session of Parliament is reconvening on Thursday to pass amendments to the Constitution for women's quota after a delimitation.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 05:34 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 05:34 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra Modiwomen reservation

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