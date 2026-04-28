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Right to manage religious institution can't mean absence of structure: Supreme Court

At this juncture, Justice Amanullah said the right to manage cannot mean absence of structure and for everything, there has to be a modality.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 15:53 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 15:53 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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