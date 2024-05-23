'Right to practice profession not unrestricted,' SC upholds limits of tax audits for CAs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that a right to practice a profession is indeed an acknowledged fundamental right, but not unrestricted and is subject to any law imposing regulatory measures aiming to ensure standards of the profession and nature of public interest.

In a recent judgement, a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih upheld the Guideline issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India restricting the tax audits to only 60 for the Chartered Accountants in a financial year.

"Public interest inherent in the said individual’s exercise of a fundamental right under Part III would need to be delicately balanced with the imminent constitutional imperative of the ‘ordered progress of society towards a welfare state'," the bench said.