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Right to protest fundamental, but must not disrupt public order: Supreme Court

The court observed that everyone has the right to protest within the bounds of law, but they must not take to the streets in a manner that endangers law and order or inconveniences the common man.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtRight to protest

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