Right to travel abroad for accused must be balanced with victim’s right to speedy trial: Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has ruled that while the right to travel abroad is part of personal liberty under Article 21 of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/constitution">Constitution</a>, it is not absolute and must be balanced against the complainant’s right to a speedy trial and the broader public interest in the effective administration of criminal justice.</p><p>A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma set aside an October 28, 2025 order of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana-high-court">Telangana High Court</a> that had allowed accused Gunigati Ravinder Rao to travel to the USA. </p><p>The apex court restored the Magistrate’s earlier order, which had declined to treat the release of the passport as automatic permission to go abroad.</p><p>The case pertains to a complaint filed by Seesa Santosh regarding the suspicious death of his father in 2014. An FIR was registered and a charge sheet was filed against Ravinder Rao under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.</p><p>Rao had earlier approached the High Court seeking quashing of the proceedings and permission to travel abroad, both of which were declined. </p><p>Following his non-appearance before the trial court, a lookout circular (LoC) was issued. He secured suspension of the LoC from the High Court, left the country, and later returned only to be arrested at Hyderabad airport after another FIR was lodged against him.</p><p>Despite this background, the High Court permitted him to travel back to the USA after committal of the case, citing his previous appearances and medical needs.</p><p>Allowing the appeal filed by the complainant, the court observed that nearly 10 years after the charge sheet was filed, the trial is yet to commence. </p><p>In its judgment on June 4, 2026, the bench noted that while delays in criminal cases cannot always be attributed to the accused, the chronology in this case showed the “pro-active role” of the respondent in seeking repeated judicial intervention.</p><p>The court highlighted that Rao had initiated multiple proceedings before the High Court, obtaining interim protections that stalled the trial. </p><p>Several petitions were withdrawn after securing relief, raising doubts about his bona fides. </p><p>The bench also flagged the alleged misuse of an interim order in 2016 to leave the country without court permission, evading proceedings in this and other cases.</p>.In conflict between national sovereignty and personal liberty, former must prevail: Supreme Court.<p>Regarding Rao’s claim of needing medical treatment in the USA following two brain strokes in 2023, the Supreme Court said adequate medical facilities are available in India. </p><p>“We have no doubt in our mind that the High Court instead of exercising judicial restraint was indulgent towards the respondent,” the bench observed.</p><p>The top court rejected the argument that requiring the surrender of the passport or prior court permission infringes the fundamental right to travel abroad.</p><p>“While Article 21 undoubtedly guarantees the fundamental right to personal liberty, which includes the right to travel abroad, such right cannot be viewed in isolation. A balance must be struck between the individual liberty of the respondent on the one hand and the right of the appellant to a speedy trial together with the larger societal interest in ensuring the effective administration of criminal justice, on the other,” the bench said.</p><p>The court held that the Magistrate’s order dated May 7, 2025 was justified and did not warrant interference. It set aside both the High Court and Sessions Court orders in this regard.</p><p>However, the bench clarified that Rao is free to approach the Sessions Court after committal of the case for permission to travel abroad, if the need arises. Any such application should be considered on its merits, with appropriate conditions if relief is granted.</p><p>The court directed civil, police, and airport authorities to coordinate and ensure that Rao does not leave the country without express permission from the Sessions Court. It also made it clear that its observations are not to be treated as findings on the merits of the criminal case.</p>