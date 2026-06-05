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Right to travel abroad for accused must be balanced with victim’s right to speedy trial: Supreme Court

The apex court restored the Magistrate’s earlier order, which had declined to treat the release of the passport as automatic permission to go abroad.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 04:30 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 04:30 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtConstitution

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