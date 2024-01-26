Rights of people being 'eroded' under the BJP govt: Cong President Kharge

New Delhi: The fundamental and basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution to every Indian are slowly being 'eroded' and the government is using emotional issues to divert attention and hide the truth from citizens, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleged on Friday.

He said that the Congress has resolved to fight for the protection of the Constitution, democracy and justice.

In his message to the citizens on the 75th Republic Day, Kharge said it was on this day India became a Republic breaking the chains of feudalism and colonialism.

He said the Constitution was based on the values of Indian civilisational values of Justice, dignity, equality and equal treatment to all.

This is the foundation for the social, economic, and political transformation of our country, he said.