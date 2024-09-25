Rijiju confident Parliament's joint committee on Waqf Bill will complete work in time

Asked about BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raising concerns over the nearly 1.25 crore feedback submissions received by the parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Rijiju said, "I can't comment on the functioning of the joint parliamentary committee. It has been empowered, how mails have come in and in what circumstances that the JPC will look into."

"We ill cooperate fully. We have not taken the report from JPC and what is happening inside the JPC, we will not go into. We made a JPC and empowered it. We will look into issues after the report is submitted to us," he said.