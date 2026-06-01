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Rising winter temperatures threaten India's wheat bowl, raising fresh food security concerns

Researchers say one of the most alarming trends is the rapid rise in minimum temperatures. Across all major wheat-growing states, nights are warming faster than days.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 12:45 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 12:45 IST
IndiaClimateFoodwheatcrops

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