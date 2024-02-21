River rows to caustic comments: Remembering a courtroom titan

The era of Fali is over. He will go down in the history of Karnataka for his contribution to redressing the injustice caused to the state. He guided in difficult situations and ably led the state. The burden of releases at the border in Cauvery stood reduced from 320 TMC (under pre-constitutional agreement) to 177.25 TMC annually... succeeded in getting surplus water allocation (Scheme B) and the right to raise the Almatti dam to 524.256 mts... Mahadayi water for Hubli and Dharwad. HK Patil has rightly said while paying him tribute in the State Assembly that a canal shall be named after Fali Nariman in memory of his contribution to the state.