Rajasthan Election 2023: HC allows govt doctor to contest assembly polls, rejoin duty if he loses

In an order on October 20, Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati of the Joghpur bench of the high court said, '...the respondents may kindly be directed to relieve the petitioner from the post of medical officer for the purpose of participation in the upcoming Rajasthan state assembly election 2023 and permit the petitioner to contest/ participate in the election.' '...the respondent may kindly be further directed that if the petitioner loses in election, the petitioner would be permitted to join back on the post of medical officer as accordingly,' the order stated.