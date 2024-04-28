18-ft-tall Kali idol carved out of single marble stone to be sent from Jaipur to Kerala temple

Carved by famous Jaipur-based sculptor Mukesh Bhardwaj, a single marble stone 30x20 feet weighing 45-50 tonnes from Bhainslana in Rajasthan, was turned into the exquisite idol that will be installed beside 12-ft-tall idols of goddesses Durga and Raja Madhanghi Devi at the temple in Kerala.