Railways filled 2.94L vacancies: Vaishnaw in RS

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday that the railway filled 2.94 lakh vacancies in the last five years.
"The vacancies are filled primarily by the placement of indents by railways with recruitment agencies as per operational requirements. Total 2,94,115 vacancies have been filled up in the past five years and up to September 30, 2023," the minister said in his written reply in Rajya Sabha.
Replying to another question on railway safety, the minister said presently tenders have been awarded for install Kavach for the Delhi– Mumbai & Delhi–Howrah corridors (approximately 3,000 route km) and work is in progress on these routes. The railways has also taken up preparatory works, including a survey, Detailed Project Report (DPR) and preparation of a detailed estimate on another 6,000 rkm (route kilo metre).
Kavach has so far been deployed on 1,465 route km and 139 locomotives (including Electric Multiple Unit rakes) on South Central Railway on sections such as Lingamapalli–Vikarabad–Wadi and Vikarabad-Bidar section (265 rkm), Manmad-Mudkhed-Dhone-Guntkal section (959 rkm) and Bidar-Parbhani section (241rkm).
Kavach' is an automatic train protection system for enhancing the safety of running trains developed indigenously by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in association with three Indian vendors.