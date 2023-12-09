Railways filled 2.94L vacancies: Vaishnaw in RS

Replying to another question on railway safety, the minister said presently tenders have been awarded for install Kavach for the Delhi– Mumbai & Delhi–Howrah corridors (approximately 3,000 route km) and work is in progress on these routes. The railways has also taken up preparatory works, including a survey, Detailed Project Report (DPR) and preparation of a detailed estimate on another 6,000 rkm (route kilo metre).