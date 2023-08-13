Ro Khanna-led US delegation visits Western Naval Command in Mumbai

In a development that signals further strengthening of Indo-US defence ties, a two-member United States Congressional delegation visited the Mumbai headquarters of Western Naval Command, the sword arm of the Indian Navy.
The US delegation included representatives Rohit Khanna and Deborah Ross, who were greeted and accompanied by Dr Vikram Krishnamoorthy, Under Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.
“The current visit by the US Congressional delegation contributes to improving understanding and strengthening the relationship between the two countries,” a Defence Ministry spokesperson said in Mumbai on Sunday after the August 11-12 visit.
The delegation interacted with Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Chief of Staff, WNC and other Flag and senior officers of the Command.
During their visit, the delegation was given a presentation on roles, responsibilities, and activities of the WNC and a tour of indigenous destroyer INS Kochi.
The delegation also visited Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, where they were apprised of indigenous ship building capabilities of MDL.
India and US are party to the annually conducted Maritime Security Dialogue and India-US naval cooperation has grown substantially over the last two decades.
The relationship between two navies now encompasses the annual bilateral exercise 'Malabar', multilateral exercise 'RIMPAC', high level delegation visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) and goodwill visits by naval ships.
“Both the navies are committed towards ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region and therefore cooperation in the maritime domain is the most enduring and key facet of engagement between the two countries,” the Defence Ministry spokesperson said.