Ro Khanna-led US delegation visits Western Naval Command in Mumbai

In a development that signals further strengthening of Indo-US defence ties, a two-member United States Congressional delegation visited the Mumbai headquarters of Western Naval Command, the sword arm of the Indian Navy.

The US delegation included representatives Rohit Khanna and Deborah Ross, who were greeted and accompanied by Dr Vikram Krishnamoorthy, Under Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.

“The current visit by the US Congressional delegation contributes to improving understanding and strengthening the relationship between the two countries,” a Defence Ministry spokesperson said in Mumbai on Sunday after the August 11-12 visit.

The delegation interacted with Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Chief of Staff, WNC and other Flag and senior officers of the Command.