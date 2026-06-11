Roaches vs Khargosh: Elvish Yadav launches KJP to counter CJP, promises 'free carrots for everyone'

<p>Days after the emergence of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cockroach-janta-party">Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)</a>, a social media-driven campaign highlighting student issues, YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has introduced a parody political outfit of his own, the Khargosh Janta Party (KJP).</p><p>CJP recently gained traction among young people after it raised concerns over issues such as the NEET paper leak controversy and the CBSE OSM dispute.</p><p>Following that, Elvish announced KJP on X and mocked the rival movement through a series of posts. In one such post, he wrote, "Cockroach Janta Party Manifesto • Free crumbs for all • Cabinet meetings behind the refrigerator • Zero transparency (they hate the light)."</p>.<p>As supporters of CJP started defending the student-led campaign, Elvish continued the banter. "I don’t argue with Cockroach Janta Party members anymore. Pest control works better than debates," he wrote in another post.</p>.<p>He later unveiled a campaign-style poster for KJP featuring his image alongside slogans such as "Gajar hamara haq hai, speed hamari pehchaan hai (Carrot is our right, speed is our identity)." Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Saare Bhaii Jantar Mantar poch jao, Free gajar to everyone. (Everyone come to Jantar Mantar, Free carrots for everyone.)"</p><p>He subsequently launched a dedicated KJP page online on X and shared another promotional poster introducing himself as the party's founder. He described the outfit as "A New Voice. A New Movement" and highlighted themes including support for the middle class, free speech and nationalism.</p><p>In a post accompanying the poster, KJP stated, "Khargosh Janta Party (KJP). A movement for: Free Speech, Middle-Class Empowerment, National Pride. Founder: Prime Minister Elvish Yadav."</p>.<p>The campaign drew mixed reactions on X. While some users joined in the humour, others criticised his take. One user remarked that Elvish should launch a "Gavar Janta Party", while another suggested a "Cobra Janta Party".</p><p>Several users also expressed disappointment over the mockery of a movement centred on student concerns. "I am not a member of Cockroach Janta Party, but I am a student. I know the pain of preparing for 2-3 years only to find out that the paper was leaked," one user wrote.</p><p>Another commented, "Funny how influencers mock students for asking questions, but stay silent when those same students face paper leaks, unemployment and uncertainty."</p>