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Roaches vs Khargosh: Elvish Yadav launches KJP to counter CJP, promises 'free carrots for everyone'

The campaign drew mixed reactions on X. While some users joined in the humour, others criticised his take.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 10:53 IST
India NewsTrendingcarrotsTrending NowCockroach Janta Party

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