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Road crash victims struggle as Rs 80,000 crore compensation lies unpaid: Report

Under the Hit-and-Run Compensation Scheme, families of victims whose offending vehicle cannot be traced are entitled to Rs 2 lakh in case of death and Rs 50,000 for grievous injury.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 07:01 IST
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Report Justice Unserved - CrashFreeIndia.pdf
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Published 25 March 2026, 07:01 IST
India NewsRoad accidentcompensationRoad safety

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