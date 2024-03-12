Road ministry sanctions Rs 6,621.6 crore for construction of eight stretches on NH-913

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has sanctioned Rs 6,621.62 crore for the construction of eight stretches on National Highway-913, designated as the Frontier Highway.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a series of posts on X said the comprehensive project spans a total length of 265.49 km.

Gadkari said encompassed within this initiative are package 1, 3, and 5, covering the Huri-Taliha section, two packages on the Bile-Migging section, package 2 & 4 managing the Kharsang-Maio-Gandhigram-Vijaynagar section, and package 1 focusing on the Bomdila-Nafra-Lada section.

The minister said the development of these highway stretches holds promise for enhanced connectivity to border areas, fostering socio-economic growth in the region.