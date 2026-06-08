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Road safety shared responsibility, active citizen participation crucial to reduce fatalities on roads: Nitin Gadkari

India continues to record nearly 5 lakh road accidents and around 1.80 lakh fatalities annually.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 15:47 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 15:47 IST
India NewsNitin GadkariRoad accidentsRoad safety

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