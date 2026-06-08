Road safety shared responsibility, active citizen participation crucial to reduce fatalities on roads: Nitin Gadkari

<p>New Delhi: Union Road Transport Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-gadkari">Nitin Gadkari</a> on Monday said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/road-safety">road safety</a> is a shared responsibility, and active citizen participation is crucial to reducing fatalities on Indian roads.</p><p>Addressing an event, Gadkari emphasised that changing public behaviour and effective enforcement of traffic laws remain the biggest challenges in improving road safety in the country.</p><p>“Road safety is a shared responsibility and citizen participation is critical to reducing fatalities on our roads... Our biggest problem is changing public behaviour and enforcing traffic laws,” he said.</p><p>India continues to record nearly 5 lakh <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/road-accidents">road accidents</a> and around 1.80 lakh fatalities annually. According to official data, road accident deaths rose by 2.3 per cent in 2024 to over 1.77 lakh, averaging 485 deaths every day. </p><p>In 2023, police departments across states and Union Territories reported 4,80,583 road accidents, resulting in 1,72,890 deaths and 4,62,825 injuries.</p>.Serial offenders may lose driving licences: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.<p>Gadkari highlighted the Rahveer (Good Samaritan) Scheme, aimed at encouraging people to help accident victims without hesitation, especially during the critical ‘Golden Hour’ when timely intervention can save lives.</p><p>Under the scheme, individuals who assist road accident victims in receiving medical attention within the Golden Hour will receive a reward of Rs 25,000 and a Certificate of Appreciation. Recognition can be given up to five times a year for repeat acts of bravery.</p><p>Gadkari also mentioned a modified scheme for cashless treatment of road accident victims, offering up to Rs 1.5 lakh per person per accident for a maximum of seven days.</p><p><strong>4E strategy and infrastructure push</strong></p><p>The government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy based on the 4Es — Education, Engineering (of roads and vehicles), Enforcement, and Emergency Care — to tackle road safety issues. </p><p>The ministry has spent Rs 40,000 crore to remove black spots — road stretches identified for frequent accidents.</p><p>Referring to the growth of India’s automobile industry, Gadkari said it contributes the highest GST to the Centre and states while providing employment to 4.5 crore people.</p>