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Roads cannot be blocked in name of religious activities, govt can interfere: Supreme Court

The submissions led Justice Nagarathna to observe that the State can step in if a secular activity is affected by religious activities.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 14:22 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtreligious activities

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