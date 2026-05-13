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Robert Vadra moves Delhi High Court against trial order summoning him in ED case

The petition is listed for hearing on Thursday before Justice Manoj Jain.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 15:07 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 15:07 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtPMLARobert Vadra

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