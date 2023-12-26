Robert Vadra 'renovated and stayed' at London property bought with proceeds of money laundering crime: ED

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, allegedly 'renovated and stayed' at a property in London that was acquired from 'proceeds of crime' in a money laundering case linked to fugitive-middleman Sanjay Bhandari, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed in a court.

The ED and CBI are investigating Bhandari on charges of money laundering and tax evasion, who has been a middleman in several arms deals in the country. Bhandari is battling extradition from the United Kingdom to India.

The ED probe was on the basis of searches as well as a prosecution complaint filed by the Income Tax Department under Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

Vadra has been questioned by the agency earlier. He has denied any wrongdoing.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ED said it has filed a supplementary chargesheet against CC Thampi, an NRI businessman who is now on bail, and a UK national Sumit Chadha on December 21, which has been taken cognizance by the court the next day. Thampi, who was arrested in January 2020, is a "close associate" of Vadra, according to the agency.

It said the investigation showed that Bhandari allegedly held 'various undisclosed' foreign income and assets, including properties at No 12, Bryanston Square, London and 6, Grosvenor Hill, London.