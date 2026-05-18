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Robert Vadra withdraws Delhi High Court plea against trial court summons in Haryana land deal case

The counsel for Vadra, said he would make 'appropriate submissions' before the trial court at an 'appropriate stage'.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 07:46 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtRobert Vadraland deal

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