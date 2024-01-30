Rohingya refugees file PIL in Delhi High Court alleging hate speech promotion by Facebook

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for Facebook, said while substantial work has already been done by the platform following consultations with the Centre to prevent any abuse on its platform, completely stopping hate speech is not possible as "intermediaries can't be super censors".

In the public interest litigation (PIL), Mohammad Hamim and Kawsar Mohammed contended that there was a duty on the government to intervene and work against the "systematic hate speech" on the social media platform.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan remarked that the prevalence of abuse on social media cannot be denied but questioned the maintainability of a writ petition on the issue, saying such "serious allegations" have to be proved through evidence, which can be only be done in a suit.

The court further asked the petitioner if pre-censorship on content and proposed government intervention was an "appropriate" relief.

"You can't be selective. If you are saying that State can do censorship then you will have to give them all the power and they will love it," the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said.

"You find a lot of abuse. But the remedy that you are saying, is it appropriate or excessive? There has to be a balance," asked the bench.

The court also observed that while there was "enough infrastructure already available" in law, the PIL was filed without the petitioner approaching the government or Facebook with respect to its grievance under the applicable Information Technology (IT) Rules.

"He has not approached the Union, he has not approached you (Facebook)... First you have to follow the mechanism. There is a grievance redressal mechanism... Someone has not read the (IT) Act or the Rules before filing it. Someone has done (the filing) in ignorance of that," the court remarked.

Observing that nothing could be deleted permanently in the "digital world" which was a "complicated ecosystem", the court said it would pass an order on the PIL.

The court orally indicated that it would either ask the petitioners to make a representation to the government or approach Facebook's grievance official as per the IT Rules.

"Today, it is one community; tomorrow, there may be others. The fact that there is abuse on social media cannot be denied. He (petitioners) wants a perfect system. It is an illusion," said Justice.