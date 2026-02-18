Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rohit Pawar seeks Civil Aviation Minister's removal till probe into Ajit Pawar crash ends

There is not even a preliminary probe report yet, and there is reason to believe that efforts are being made to save the VSR company, the NCP (SP) leader added.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 08:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 08:59 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAjit PawarRohit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us