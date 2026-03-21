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Rohit Shetty house firing case: Key accused held in Mumbai Crime Branch-UP STF operation

A total of 14 persons have been arrested in the case so far.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 14:41 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 14:41 IST
India NewsMumbaiRohit Shetty

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