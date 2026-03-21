<p>Mumbai: A key accused in the filmmaker Rohit Shetty house firing case was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, taking the number of persons arrested in the sensational incident to 14, a police official said.</p>.<p>Golu Pandit was nabbed by Mumbai Crime Branch with assistance from the Special Task Force of the northern state, he added.</p>.<p>"Pandit is being brought to Mumbai to be produced in court on Sunday. Further details will be shared once the accused is here," the official said.</p>.Wedding on March 11, accused in Rohit Shetty house firing case seeks interim bail.<p>A total of 14 persons have been arrested in the case so far.</p>.<p>At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in Juhu on February 1. One bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the building.</p>.<p>Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post. Lonkar is also wanted in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case and the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.</p>.<p>Police had invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused involved in firing at Shetty's house. </p>