Row over A R Rahman's Chennai concert due to 'mismanagement'; organisers say 'we are accountable'

Traffic snarls, angry audience denied access despite coughing up huge sums, crying children and jostling people -- these were the scenes at a concert organised by musician AR Rahman here on Sunday due to alleged mismanagement of the grand show, titled 'Marakkuma Nenjam,' meaning 'Can the heart forget.'

A number of social media posts showed people complaining of being unable to reach the venue due to severe traffic congestion on the scenic East Coast Road (ECR) that even reportedly affected the movement of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's convoy.