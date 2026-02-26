<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court of India </a>on Thursday commenced hearing in the suo motu case over a chapter on judicial corruption in the NCERT's class 8 textbook. Taking action, the Chief Justice of India banned the NCERT textbook and prohibited the publication, re-printing, and digital sharing of the copies.</p><p>As the hearing began, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tendered an unconditional, unqualified apology on behalf of the Ministry of Education over the issue.</p><p>A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joylamlya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi is hearing the matter.</p>.'Won't allow anybody to defame institution': Supreme Court takes cognizance of NCERT chapter on 'corruption in judiciary'.<p>The court said that there "is not a single word of apology" in the NCERT's communication, and instead, they have justified it.</p><p>Chief Justice of India justice Suyra Kant said there appeared to be a deep-rooted, well-planned conspiracy to defame judiciary. </p><p>"It is my duty to find out who is responsible; heads must roll," said Suyra Kant.</p>. <p>The court said it may order takedown of excerpts in NCERT book. "No one will be allowed to go scot-free. We would like to have deeper probe." </p><p>"It shall be personal responsibility of NCERT Director and principal of every school where the book has reached to effectuate immediate seizure and sealing of all copies of the book in their premises and submit a compliance report. Ensure that no instruction is imparted based on the subject book. Principal Secretaries of all states to comply. Compliance to be sent within 2 weeks."</p><p>The court said, "As an abundant precaution, a complete blanket ban is hereby imposed on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of the book. Any attempt to circumvent this order through electronic means or altered titles shall be seen as direct interference, willful breach and defiance of directions."</p><p>Court seeks names of persons responsible for drafting the chapter and records of minutes of meetings.</p> <p>On Wednesday, the NCERT stopped the sale of the Class 8 Social Science textbook after the Supreme Court took up the matter.<br></p>