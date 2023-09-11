Row over comments of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover on Indore's top rank in cleanliness survey

Addressing an event here, Grover is heard in the video saying, "See, there is a concept - playing to the gallery, that is, wherever you go, praise it saying I have never seen such a nice city. Now the problem with me is that for three-four years I have heard that Indore is the cleanest city...you have bought the survey. It's a simple thing."

Grover, however, immediately clarified he was not saying there was filth in Indore, and that he meant several construction works are going on in the city.