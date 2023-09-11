Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Row over comments of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover on Indore's top rank in cleanliness survey

Indore city of Madhya Pradesh has remained on top in the Centre's Swachh Sarvekshan for six consecutive years.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 10:17 IST

Follow Us

A video has surfaced of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover commenting on Indore's top rank in the Centre's cleanliness survey and his purported claim that the survey has been 'bought', following which the city mayor said legal action will be taken against this insult.

Indore city of Madhya Pradesh has remained on top in the Centre's Swachh Sarvekshan for six consecutive years.

Addressing an event here, Grover is heard in the video saying, "See, there is a concept - playing to the gallery, that is, wherever you go, praise it saying I have never seen such a nice city. Now the problem with me is that for three-four years I have heard that Indore is the cleanest city...you have bought the survey. It's a simple thing."

Grover, however, immediately clarified he was not saying there was filth in Indore, and that he meant several construction works are going on in the city.

Indore's Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said, “I have seen Grover's video. His statement is an insult to the hard work of the city's people and sanitation workers for cleanliness. We will take appropriate legal action against this insult and also serve him a notice for defamation.”

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 September 2023, 10:17 IST)
India NewsMadhya PradeshIndoreAshneer GroverBharatPeTrendingCleanliness Drive

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT