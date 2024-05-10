Row over Mani Shankar Aiyar's Pak atom bomb remarks; BJP says Congress 'apologist' of Pakistan

New Delhi: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks on Pakistan sparked a political row on Friday, with his party quick to dissociate itself from the comments while the ruling BJP latched on to them, accusing the Congress of being an apologist for Pakistan and the terrorism emanating from its soil.

Aiyar said the video was old and dredged up now as the BJP's election campaign is faltering.

In comments which have gone viral on social media, Aiyar is heard saying that India should give respect to Pakistan as it is a sovereign nation and engage with it as it also possesses an atom bomb.