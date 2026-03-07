<p>Patna: A controversy has surfaced following the declaration of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/upsc">UPSC</a> results, with two women from different states claiming the same rank.</p>.<p>The dispute centres on the 301st rank, with both candidates named Akanksha Singh claiming the position.</p>.<p>On one hand, Akanksha Singh from Ara in Bihar, granddaughter of Brahmeshwar Singh, founder of the banned militia Ranvir Sena, has been widely reported to have secured the rank.</p>.<p>On the other hand, another candidate, also named Akanksha Singh from Ghazipur in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>, has claimed that the rank belongs to her.</p>.<p>The row intensified after an admit card circulating on social media appeared to show the same name and roll number, further complicating the matter.</p>.16 candidates from J&K crack UPSC.<p>With conflicting claims emerging, attention is now on the Union Public Service Commission for an official clarification.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters on Friday, Brahmeshwar Singh's granddaughter Akanksha claimed that she secured the 301st rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 in her second attempt.</p>.<p>"I was confident about securing the result this time around. This was my grandfather’s dream. He had a lot of belief in me," she said. Brahmeshwar Singh was murdered in 2012.</p>.<p>Akanksha said she studied for eight to 10 hours daily during her preparation.</p>.<p>"I used to study 8–10 hours a day. My parents played a great role in my success. Last year, when I failed to clear the exam, they kept supporting me without any frustration or anger," she said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, another Akanksha Singh from Ghazipur posted on Facebook alleging impersonation.</p>.Belagavi's Kiran, Yadgir's Sandeep shine in UPSC exam results.<p>"It has come to light that my rank and identity are being impersonated by others," she wrote, attaching two documents that she claimed were her original ID and e-summon in the FB post.</p>.<p>While the name and roll numbers are the same, the fathers' names differ.</p>.<p>She, however, could not be contacted for further comments. </p>