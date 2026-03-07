Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Row over UPSC rank 301 as two candidates named Akanksha Singh stake claim

The row intensified after an admit card circulating on social media appeared to show the same name and roll number, further complicating the matter.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 16:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 16:06 IST
India NewsUPSC

Follow us on :

Follow Us