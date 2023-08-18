RPF constable who allegedly killed four forced burqa-clad woman to chant ‘Jai Mata Di’ at gunpoint: Report

The woman was travelling in coach B-3, when Singh, gun in hand, reportedly threatened her to chant “Jai Mata Di”. Not satisfied on hearing her comply, Singh allegedly told her to repeat the chant, only louder.

Citing police sources, the publication also reported that when the woman pushed Singh's gun away and asked him who he was, he threatened to kill her if she touched his gun again.

In what are purported to be video clips from the incident, Singh, seen standing next to a body, can be heard saying: “…Pakistan se operate hue ye, aur media yehi coverage dikha rahi hai, unko sab pata chal raha hai ye kya kar rahe hain… Agar vote dena hai, agar Hindustan mein rehna hai to mai kehta hoon Modi aur Yogi, ye do hain” (The latter bit translates to: "If you want to vote, if you want to live in India, I say you have two options - Modi and Yogi).

The GRP told the Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Borivali, where Singh is being prosecuted, that the passengers who had recorded him on their phones had been traced. They confirmed that Singh made a communal speech after killing the four men.

Last Friday, the court remanded Singh to 14 days in judicial custody while denying permission to the GRP to perform brain mapping, polygraph and narco-analysis tests on him.

Singh, who has over a decade of service, was booked under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), Arms Act 3, 27, and 25, and Indian Railway Act 151, 152, and 153.

Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 363 (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) have been added to the initial FIR.

(With inputs from DHNS)