RPF in talks with NGO to monitor mental fitness of its personnel: Report

As the nation is yet to recover from the shockwaves following the shooting incident that took place on the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express a couple of weeks back, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is planning on conducting counselling sessions and carrying out psychiatric screening of its personnel, according to a report published in The Times of India.

Sources told the publication that senior RPF officers are engaged in advanced-level discussions with a non-governmental organisation that functions in the field of mental health and wellbeing.

On July 31, RPF constable Chetan Singh opened fire inside the train, killing three passengers and his superior officer ASI Tikaram Meena.

Sources in the RPF were quoted as saying by the publication that a full routine medical check-up for all personnel is conducted once every five years. The check-up does not include mental health screening. It is learnt that Singh’s routine check-up was done about 20 months ago while he was posted at Gujarat’s Bhavnagar and that his reports were normal.