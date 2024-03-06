RRTS now operational from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North

New Delhi: With the flagging off of 17-km Duhai-Modi Nagar North section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, the Namo Bharat train becomes operational on 34 km of the corridor, spanning eight stations from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the additional section on Wednesday remotely from Kolkata.

The extension encompasses three stations— Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South and Modi Nagar North.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, stretching over 82 km, is expected to shrink travel time between Delhi and Meerut to less than an hour.

Speaking at the inauguration, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said once the entire Rapid Rail Transit System is ready, it will be the 'second largest metro system' in the country.