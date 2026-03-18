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'Rs 1000 EPF pension a joke': Congress slams government after Parliamentary panel report

Ramesh said in his post in Hindi that even a basic facility like a pension has remained virtually unchanged for a long time, despite the rising inflation.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 10:13 IST
India NewsCongressJairam RameshEPF

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