Rs 1,148 cr worth of electoral bonds sold in latest round

New Delhi: Rs 1,148.38 crore worth of electoral bonds were purchased in the latest round of sale of the controversial funding instrument, with parties encashing all bonds except for Rs 5,000 ones.

Altogether, in 28 phases of bond sales since 2018 after its inception, bonds worth Rs 14,940.27 crore have been sold. The bonds which were not encashed, valued around Rs 23.88 crore, have been transferred to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

According to information received through RTI by transparency activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (retired) for the latest round, the SBI has sold 2,012 bonds out of which 1,095 bonds were of Rs 1 crore denomination. It also sold 302 bonds of Rs 1 lakh each, 503 bonds of Rs 10 lakh each, 55 bonds of Rs 10,000 each, and 57 bonds of Rs 1,000 each.

Like in July, Hyderabad branch recorded the highest sale of bonds worth Rs 377.63 crore, followed by Kolkata (Rs 225.28 crore) and Mumbai (Rs 177. 90 crore). The Bengaluru branch sold bonds worth Rs 34.38 crore.