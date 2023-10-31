Rs 1,148 cr worth of electoral bonds sold in latest round

New Delhi: Rs 1,148.38 crore worth of electoral bonds were purchased in the latest round of sale of the controversial funding instrument, with parties encashing all bonds except for Rs 5,000 ones.
Altogether, in 28 phases of bond sales since 2018 after its inception, bonds worth Rs 14,940.27 crore have been sold. The bonds which were not encashed, valued around Rs 23.88 crore, have been transferred to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
According to information received through RTI by transparency activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (retired) for the latest round, the SBI has sold 2,012 bonds out of which 1,095 bonds were of Rs 1 crore denomination. It also sold 302 bonds of Rs 1 lakh each, 503 bonds of Rs 10 lakh each, 55 bonds of Rs 10,000 each, and 57 bonds of Rs 1,000 each.
Like in July, Hyderabad branch recorded the highest sale of bonds worth Rs 377.63 crore, followed by Kolkata (Rs 225.28 crore) and Mumbai (Rs 177. 90 crore). The Bengaluru branch sold bonds worth Rs 34.38 crore.
On the other hand, the Delhi branch topped the list for encashing bonds -- Rs 800.86 crore. The national capital was followed by Kolkata branch in this regard, with Rs 171.28 crore worth of bonds encashed.
In its reply to Batra, the SBI also said that 25 political parties have opened their account for the purpose of encashing electoral bonds till date. Accounts are being opened at branches after obtaining proper approval, it said.
In the previous phase of bond sale in July this year, bonds worth Rs 812.80 crore were sold, while in April this year, bonds worth Rs 970.50 crore were sold. The electoral bond sale this time took place in the run-up to the Assembly elections in five states in November.
The ruling BJP’s income rose by 154.82 per cent to touch Rs 1,917.12 crore in 2021-22 against the previous fiscal, with close to 54 per cent of it coming from the controversial electoral bonds, according to Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). It said 55.09 per cent or Rs 1811.94 crore of the total donations received by BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and NCP were through electoral bonds while four other national parties CPI(M), CPI, BSP and NPP did not receive any funds through this instrument.