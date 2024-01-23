Rs 16 cr in a month: Cong's crowdfunding yet to pick up pace

“Such a campaign started for the first time has also taught us new things. We have also done many new experiments, so that politics can be done in a clean way. I would like to mention one such new successful experiment. On January 12, Sachin Pilot invited 138 Congress leaders to his residence and inspired them all to donate an amount of Rs 1.38 lakh for this campaign. Hence, Rajasthan reached the top among donors above 1 lakh and also in total amount,” he said.

As per data provided by Maken, 181 people from Rajasthan donated more than Rs one lakh while Haryana (73), Punjab (38), Maharashtra (31) and Bihar (28). Eleven people from Karnataka also donated more than Rs one lakh. "I am especially grateful to all those who came forward from Rajasthan and made their invaluable contribution. And also thank Ajay Maken for his encouragement," Pilot responded.

Earlier, around 5,000 All India Professional Congress members collectively contributed Rs one crore to the drive. The slow pace of donation drive has found mention in the recent Congress Working Committee meeting with Rahul Gandhi himself raising concerns, sources had said.

Earlier, Congress said its donation website encountered 20,400 cyber attacks attempting to steal data or slow the site down in the first two days of the launch of its donation drive.