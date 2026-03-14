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Rs 1L-cr economic stabilisation fund to tackle global headwinds

As part of supplementary demands for grants, the government has sought Parliament’s approval for Rs 57,381.84 crore to be used for the proposed fund.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 21:50 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 21:50 IST
India NewsNirmala Sitharaman

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